Truck carrying supplies to Galveston involved in fatal crash on I-45

DALLAS COUNTY -- Two people were killed after a crash involving an 18-wheeler truck and a two-door Honda Wednesday night.

Melinda Urbina with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash took place on Interstate 45 near Malloy Bridge Road.

Two men inside the Honda were killed after they collided with an 18-wheeler. The semi was carrying hurricane relief supplies, but Urbina didn't have information on the organization or owner involved. It's believed the truck was heading to Galveston.

The victims who were killed haven't been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

