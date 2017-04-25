Trial underway for N.Texas man accused of shooting death of 4

DALLAS -- A capital murder trial is underway for a Dallas-area man who prosecutors say shot and killed four women and wounded four children.



Testimony Tuesday in the trial of 48-year-old Erbie Lee Bowser included Dallas County jurors hearing 911 calls made by victims of the 2013 shootings at two separate homes.



Bowser pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Monday, the first day of the trial. His lawyer has argued that military service and repeated concussions from playing football affected his mental state.



Prosecutors say Bowser killed his girlfriend and her daughter and then later his estranged wife and her daughter.



Bowser performed from 2002 to 2009 for the Dallas Mavericks' ManiAACs, which the NBA team described as a dance troupe of "beefy men" who entertain fans during games.

