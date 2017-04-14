Tragedy spurs path to citizenship

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Mom upset when daughter set rows behind her on flight
-
Dog lives out last day with his favorite things
-
So, what is the 'MOAB' bomb?
-
Watch a test of the 'Mother of all Bombs'
-
Birdville ISD employee accused of assaulting young student
-
Mump cases in Texas at a 20-year high
-
Shooting at Fort Worth park
-
Cleanup continues after overturned tanker truck on I-635
-
Alleged meter thief nabbed in Fort Worth
More Stories
-
Dallas helps homeless senior return to his family -…Apr 14, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
'You've made race relations worse': Retired sergeant…Apr 14, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez found not guilty…Apr 14, 2017, 2:38 p.m.