Tornado survivor says city is fining him over unfinished home

The Carpenters' home in Rowlett

Rowlett tornado survivor says the city is fining him for not rebuilding his home fast enough.

In the year since deadly tornadoes rolled over Rowlett, so many of the damaged homes have been rebuilt -- but not Brad Carpenter's.

It's frozen in time. A reminder of the December 2015 storms.

"It was just chaos, everything just scattered around. I walked around and it was unbelievable, it looked like a war zone," Carpenter said, recalling the moments after the tornado passed.

He made it out okay, but his house was uninhabitable.

Carpenter has insurance, but says a year-long dispute over how much the company will pay has brought construction to a standstill. And then he got a ticket from the city's Code Compliance Department.

"I'll take my paperwork up there and defend my case, but now they're taking time out of work and I need that to pay rent and mortgage," Carpenter said.

In Rowlett, Code Enforcement is under the authority of the police department. This ticket cites Carpenter for maintaining a "substandard structure."

Detective Cruz Hernandez says Carpenter's home is one of only a few left that need rebuilding.

"I believe that we have done an excellent job communicating with our residents that have been affected by the tornado," said Hernandez. "We have worked with each and every resident that has communicated with us every difficulty that we're encountering."

So why isn't code enforcement working with the Carpenters? According to the city -- it didn't realize the Carpenters were having insurance issues until after a court date was set for the citation -- that means it's out of their hands and now must be settled within the court system.

"If we had this letter from the insurance company presented to us prior to this citation being issued -- then we could have worked with Mr. Carpenter and we had several options available to us that included extension," Hernandez said.

Carpenter says just this afternoon he had to pay $400 in bond money to move his court date.

"It doesn't take much common sense to drive throughout the neighborhood and to know what's going on, so I'm sure this is just the city. If they say they're working with us, they're not working with us," Carpenter said.

He's now left to hope that the courts will understand what the city didn’t.

