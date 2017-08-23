Tony Romo announces birth of third baby boy

When you talk about story lines for Dallas Cowboys training camp this year, there's none bigger than quarterback Tony Romo's health. So all eyes were on No. 9 when he returned to the practice field in Oxnard Thursday. (Photo: WFAA)

Tony Romo isn’t in Dallas Cowboys’ training camp but he’s still making news.

He and wife Candace announced the birth of their third son Jones McCoy Romo in a post on Twitter this afternoon. Romo joked in his tweet, “Almost have my basketball team built.”

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built pic.twitter.com/nO0DFXQKZK — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 23, 2017

In less than 30 minutes the photo of the boy had already received nearly 2,000 retweets and more than 6,000 likes on Twitter.

The couple already have 4-year-old Hawkins and 2-year-old Rivers. They announced their due date in February but Baby Jones came a week earlier than expected. Romo announced his retirement in April. He’s transitioned to doing color commentary for NFL games on CBS.

