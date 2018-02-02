Tom Brady defies time but method is not for everyone

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speaks with the press during the New England Patriots Media Availability for Super Bowl LII at the Mall of America on January 31, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Sixteen years ago, Tom Brady became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He was just 24-years-old when the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in January 2002.

On Sunday, five championship rings later, Brady will become the oldest non-kicker to ever play in the big game. He joked this week when media members asked him about his longevity and just how much time he has left.

“Why does everyone want me to retire?,” Brady said with a laugh. “I don’t get it.”

If the 40-year-old quarterback has discovered the fountain of youth, he is now selling it.

As he makes his eighth Super Bowl appearance, a documentary on Facebook called “Tom vs. Time” follows Brady’s training and diet plans he claims have helped him avoid injury, reverse the spell of time and get better as the years pass. He also is marketing the equipment and supplements for the “TB12 Method” to those hoping to do the same. The workouts have a heavy focus on pliability, shunning dumbbells and heavy lifting for elastic bands and flexibility exercises.

But does the method (and its substantial cost) really slow down time? Mary Edwards is the fitness director at Cooper Aerobics in Dallas and says every individual should know what workout their body needs.

“I think a good balance is what we advocate here at Cooper,” said Edwards. “I do not think it is wrong to train the general population as an athlete but there has to be a regression because are not elite level athletes."

Brady’s method of pliability might be exactly what he needs to perform at a high-level for a long time, but Edwards warns possible copycats to be smart.

“If you are new to strength training, that is not where you want to start.”

The food recommended in the method has also raised eyebrows along with questions. Brady puts a heavy emphasis on hydration and alkaline foods such as sweet potatoes. He eats a diet heavily plant-based while also avoiding veggies like tomatoes, peppers, and acidic fruits he claims causes muscle inflammation.

There have already been many rebuttals to Brady’s philosophy on food.

But Edwards said there is value to any fitness and diet programs if they keep people committed and diligent about their health.

“People are most successful when they have a system in place. Getting the right system and the right plan for you is a big deal.”

