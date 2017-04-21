Thousands of Aggies gather for Muster 2017

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Thousands of Aggies gathered inside Reed Arena tonight to remember and honor the Aggies who passed away over the last year.

Aggie Muster is a 134-year-old tradition that's held on the 21st of April each year and it’s a global event with more than 300 gatherings around the world.

The tradition dates back to 1883 where the first group of Aggies gathered to remember their fallen comrades.

Along with Aggie Muster the Aggie class of 1967 was recognized for their 50th class reunion.

A reflection display which was honored during this year's "roll call for the absent" will remain inside the flag room in the Memorial Student Center until 1 pm on Saturday.

