Tens of thousands gather at Capitol for Women's March in ATX

AUSTIN - Tens of thousands of protesters gathered near the Texas State Capitol Saturday for the Women's March on Austin following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

An organizer told KVUE's Erin Jones that 35,000 people registered for Saturday's march.

As many watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump from their couch or from Austin events Friday, thousands protested throughout Downtown Austin that day.

Several student groups at the University of Texas came together to protest, saying they want their voices to be heard.

"I feel like people should voice, hey we're not going to accept his policies, we're going to fight them every step of the way," said Joshua Perez.

"I think we're going to keep fighting and coming out here as long as necessary to get what is important to happen," said master student Carol Frasier.

"The main message is that we're here, we're organized against their agenda but we're also ready to build, build a community that reflects our values reflects the unity of people," said Chris Harris.

"I think public voice is just important in general, if its not heard now, its not going to be heard later on," said Sid Subramaniam, a junior at UT.

"I came out here because I"m deeply troubled by the results of the election and the direction that this country is going in, I'm studying urban planning and I really believe we should be building bridges instead of walls," said Frasier.

"I know that Donald Trump is the president, I don't like the fact that Donald Trump is the president, I would like to protest his policies," said Eliza Powers, a junior at UT.

Local high school students held a walk-out during the inauguration.

The Austin Police Department has warned about road closures due to the scheduled protests. Here's a map of streets and areas to avoid as protests unfold both Friday and Saturday.

Austin police are mum on their exact safety plans, but they're no stranger to dealing with large crowds in Austin.



About 3,500 people are expected to march from Auditorium Shores to the Texas State Capitol at 5 p.m. Then about 20,000 people are expected to march on the Capitol for women's rights at noon.

KVUE's Christy Millweard and Jason Puckett were live from Friday's protests:

