Thousands attend rally against white supremacy in Dallas

Aug. 19, 2017: A 'Dallas Against White Supremacy' rally is part of a national call to action in protest of what happened a week ago in Charlottesville, Virginia (Photo: Dallas Police Department, WFAA)

Thousands are attending a rally against white supremacy in downtown Dallas Saturday.



The rally is part of a national call to action in protest of what happened a week ago in Charlottesville, Virginia, protests turned violent and a car crashed into the crowd.



More than a dozen activists, politicians and faith leaders will speak at the event.



The rally is underway at Dallas City Hall Plaza. Afterwards, a candlelight vigil will follow. Roads around Dallas City Hall will be closed from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Police are urging the public to avoid the area if possible or seek alternate routes.

Dallas police started preparing earlier this week. Barriers went up Friday around the Confederate War Memorial. They have been re-training its officers on riot and crowd control. The Dallas Police Department will be backed by officers from Garland, Grand Prairie and The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The removal of Confederate monuments has been a point of a contention, which has sparked a debate across the country.



On Friday, four black members of Dallas City Council say they will work with the mayor to create a task force to best decide on how to bring down the monuments, which were erected decades ago.

