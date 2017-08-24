These are the people who will decide the fate of Dallas' Confederate monuments

Confederate statues in Dallas (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The Dallas city council has named the members of a task force that will decide the fate of the city’s Confederate monuments.

Earlier this month, Mayor Mike Rawlings requested the formation of a task force to discuss whether or not statues honoring figures from the Confederacy should be taken down, left in place or put in a museum.

In the Aug. 15 announcement, Rawlings called the statues "dangerous totems" that "divide us versus unite us." However, he said he was hesitant to decide their fate without undergoing a united process.

Now, a 21-member task force will execute that process.

The task force will be chaired by Frances Waters, the chief strategist of a technology consulting firm who is also a national speaker, writer and minister.

The other 20 members come from diverse backgrounds. Among them are three pastors, four individuals in higher education, three attorneys, a member of the county’s historical commission and several other fields. Seven of the task force members are women.

At least two have a background in combatting racial tensions -- something at the heart of the Confederate monument debate. Sara Mokuria is the founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, and Joli Robinson is part of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.

The task force won’t be without an artist’s eye, either. Barvo Walker, the sculptor in charge of a bronze memorial of the five fallen Dallas officers that will be erected next year, is a part of the group, along with an architect and a photographer.

See the full list of task force members below, courtesy of city hall:

Chair

Frances Waters, J.D., is the Chief Strategist of FCW Strategic Consulting with a particular focus on arts/culture, education and organizational strategic planning, and capacity- building. She has also served as a United Methodist pastor and church strategist. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School and is an involved, committed member of the Dallas community.

Task Force Members

Buddy Apple, Attorney and Preservationist

Sara Mokuria, Associate Director for Leadership Initiatives, University of Texas at Dallas Coy Murchison, Health Care Administration Professional

Jesse Hornbuckle, Photographer and Business owner

Terrance Perkins, Executive Director, Passage of Youth, Inc. and Pastor

Dr. Ervin Seamster, Jr., President, Southwestern Christian College and Pastor

Marilyn Mayse, Attorney

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, Senior Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church

Norma Minnis, Mortgage Broker

Coy Poitier, Dallas County Historical Commission

Dr. Glynn Newman, Professor, Eastfield College

Jo Trizila, President & CEO, TrizCom Public Relations

Maggie Murchison, Executive Committee, The University of Texas Chancellor’s Council Barvo Walker, Sculptor

Rene Martinez, Education Consultant

Joli Robinson, Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation

Larry Schoenbrun, Attorney, Gardere Wyne Sewell LLP

Bryce Weigand, Architect, Weigand Art & Architecture

Arman Rupani, Managing Partner, Rupani & Matthew Group LLC

Communications Advisor

Ken Luce, Founding Partner, LDWWgroup

