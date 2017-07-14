Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally launches 2018 re-election bid

Greg Abbott at a San Antonio rally July 14, during which he officially announced his bid for 2018 re-election.

TEXAS TRIBUNE -- Greg Abbott is running for governor again.

The governor formally launched his re-election campaign to a crowd of sign-waving supporters and friends Friday, not far from where he launched his first bid for the state’s highest office four years ago.

"To keep Texas the best very state in the United States, I am running for reelection as governor of the great state of Texas," Abbott said to cheers.

Abbott has more than $30 million in campaign funds on hand and currently faces no serious Democratic or primary challengers. In the 2014 gubernatorial race, Abbott beat Democrat Wendy Davis by 20 percentage points. He has previously said he intends to run for re-election. Friday's speech followed a series of teasers from Abbott on social media about the re-election campaign.

Abbott’s announcement comes just days before the beginning of a special session of the Texas Legislature, the state's first since Abbott became governor. Lawmakers will return to Austin to tackle an ambitious and wide-ranging agenda from Abbott that includes property taxes, school finance reform and a “bathroom bill” that seeks to restrict which bathrooms transgender Texans can use.

