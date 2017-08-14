'White Lives Matter' rally at Texas A&M canceled

Photo: Getty Images

The white nationalist rally planned on the campus of Texas A&M University has been canceled, officials confirmed Monday.

University officials said an announcement is coming soon. Local white nationalist Preston Wiginton had planned a White Lives Matter march on the campus for Sept. 11, drawing outrage on social media and among the A&M community. Details of how or why the event has been canceled were not immediately available.

Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Wiginton said he hadn't heard the news. His response: "I guess my lawyers will be suing the state of Texas."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University and Tony Buzbee have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors is available here.

