Whatawoman! Fort Worth superhero defends the greatness of Whataburger on Halloween

Renee Fujii poses in her Whatawoman costume Sunday at Trinity Park in Fort Worth. (Kevin Fujii)

FORT WORTH -- She fights for truth, fairness and chorizo burgers. Her drink cup wristbands may not stop bullets, but she can nonetheless defend the world (or Texas, at least) against the threat of curly fries.

She is — Whatawoman!

Well, her real name is Renee Fujii, and she is taking social media by storm and drawing stares of affection on the streets of Fort Worth with a Halloween costume that pays tribute to Whataburger, her favorite fast food restaurant.

Fujii combined the crime-fighting spirit of Wonderwoman and the deliciousness of the famous, Texas-based hamburger chain.

“It definitely took a little planning,” said Fujii, a west Fort Worth resident and recruiting manager for Redfin, a residential real estate brokerage.

“I definitely made lots of trips to Whataburger, and I asked them for extra cups, plastic bags and apple pie containers.”

The timing couldn’t have been better, with the Wonderwoman movie being a smash hit in theaters this year, and with the ever-popular Whataburger restaurant locked in a no-holds-barred battle with other joints such as California-based In-N-Out Burger for fast food supremacy in the Lone Star State.

