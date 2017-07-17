Trump gets a Texas-made Stetson cowboy hat for 'Made in America' week

President Donald Trump examines US-made products from all 50 states, including a Stetson brand hat, beside Dustin Noblitt (2nd-L), President and COO, in the East Room of the White House on July 17, 2017. (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump on Monday announced July 17 as “Made in America Day” and July 16-22 “Made in America Week” as part of a “buy American, hire American” initiative.

The White House hosted dozens of American companies to showcase their products. The lone Texas company was Stetson Hats, which gave the president a custom-made Cowboy hat.

“It’s beautiful,” Trump said as he tried on the hat.

Stetson has a plant in Garland. After Trump’s win in the November election, Bowie, Texas hatmaker American Hat Co. made him a mink and beaver fur hat.

Trump signed a Buy American and Hire American executive order in April. He spoke Monday about the need for American-made goods.

"Every member of my administration shares the same goal to provide a level playing field for American workers and for American industry," Trump said. “We want to build, create and grow more products in our country, using American labor, American goods and American grit.”

“When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs, maybe most importantly, stay right here in the USA.”

The president’s stance on American-made goods has come under fire in recent months, as many products in his Washington hotel were made outside the U.S.

In May, USA TODAY published a report that stated the initiative wasn’t boosting sales of American-made goods.

© 2017 WFAA-TV