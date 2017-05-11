Texas Senate passes Sandra Bland Act

Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Scott Guest, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a version of the bill dubbed the Sandra Bland Act.

Senate Bill 1849 – which focused on mental health issues in Texas jails – passed with a 31-0 vote. KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman report provisions related to police stops were removed from the bill before its passage.

SB 1849 will now be sent to the Texas House for consideration.

