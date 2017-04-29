Texas protesters decry federal inaction on climate change

State Capitol (Photo: WFAA)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Thousands of people have assembled in Texas on President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office to demand federal action on climate change.



The Texas Department of Public Safety told the Austin American-Statesman that about 3,500 people participated in a rally Saturday in Austin.



People marched from the Capitol to the University of Texas and Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett was among the speakers who addressed the crowd.



Many held signs with slogans like "Climate change is not fake science."



Hundreds more gathered in Houston where Mayor Sylvester Turner told participants that climate change is "very much real."



National organizers said about 300 marches were planned for around the country, with people objecting to issues like Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

