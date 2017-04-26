Texas House advances ‘sanctuary cities' bill

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The Texas House voted early Thursday to approve a ban on “sanctuary cities,” after 16 hours of emotional debate.

Senate Bill 4, which was passed by the Texas Senate in February, would require all law enforcement honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers. The House’s version of the bill was different from the version proposed by Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), in that it only allowed officers to ask someone about their immigration status if they are arrested. One of the 145 amendments filed for the bill changed it to be like the Senate version, allowing officers to ask about a person’s immigration status if they’re detained. The Associated Press reported the ban also adds a jail penalty for police chiefs and sheriffs who refuse to comply with the ban.

Democrat and Republican representatives did go back and forth on several amendment negotiations, but in the end Democrats could not come to an agreement on how to proceed and the Republicans pulled the offer.

A final vote is needed on the bill before it can fully advance. Following that vote, members of the Senate and House will need to meet in order to work out the other differences between the two bills.

Gov. Greg Abbott has voiced his support for SB 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

