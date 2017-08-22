The Confederate Soldiers' Monument on the south lawn of the state Capitol in Austin. (John Jordan for The Texas Tribune)

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) Texas has more than 170 public symbols of the Confederacy, with dozens of monuments dedicated during or after the Civil Rights era.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center — a nonprofit legal organization that monitors hate groups — the symbols take the form of schools, roads, monuments and even county names spread across the state. The center lists just Virginia as having more symbols than Texas.

Several entries on this list may not be around for much longer. For example, the Austin City Council has begun the process of renaming Robert E. Lee Road. But many others remain untouched. The Texas Tribune reported last August that many school districts with schools named after Confederate figures have not considered changing anything.

In the weeks following violent rallies by white supremacists in Charlottesville, public attention on symbols of the Confederacy has reached a fever pitch. In the late hours on Sunday, the University of Texas at Austin began removing three confederate statues from its campus grounds. And over the weekend, hundreds of protesters rallied against Confederate monuments in Houston and Dallas.

Go here to see the list that outlines known Confederate symbols in Texas. It comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center — and is likely incomplete. Help us fill this list by sending us the name of Confederate symbols we're missing.

