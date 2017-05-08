Texas Cares: WFAA, sister stations and Tom Thumb raise $211K for tornado victims

Texas Cares

The “Texas Cares” fundraiser brought in over $200,000 for tornado victims in East Texas, according to final numbers tallied Monday.

Seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains Counties on April 29, killing four people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread damage.

WFAA and five of its sister stations -- KCEN-TV in Temple, 12News in Beaumont, KYTX in Tyler, KHOU in Houston and KENS in San Antonio -- led the fundraising campaign by raising over $130,000.

An additional $81,000 was raised via 61 participating Texas Tom Thumb locations, bringing the total money raised to $211,660.31.

An estimated $75,000 came from WFAA’s “Texas Cares” phone bank.

“Texas Cares” ran from May 1-7 and will benefit the Texas Salvation Army as the organization works to rebuild the damaged communities in East Texas.

A disaster declaration was made for Van Zandt County in the wake of the deadly storms. Texas Task Force members were sent to assist, and multiple fire departments -- including Dallas -- aided in rescue efforts.

Photos: Major storm damage in Canton, TX

© 2017 WFAA-TV