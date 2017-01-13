Seguin boy befriends officer, drives matching police cruiser

Israel Torres wanted his own matching police cruiser, and he got it for Christmas. (PHOTO: Seguin Police Department Facebook) (Photo: Seguin Police Department Facebook, Custom)

SEGUIN, Texas - Ever since 7-year-old Israel Torres got to take a look inside Seguin police Officer Martina Wissmann's patrol car, he wanted to be just like her.

"They have Tasers, badges and guns," Torres said.

His mom said he knows it's not all about the gadgets, police also help protect the community. On Christmas, she helped him get one step closer to his dream of becoming an officer.

"We surprised him with the [mini] Tahoe police car," Samantha Ramon said.

The boy and the officer first met because Wissmann often parks near Torres' home when completing police reports.

She couldn't believe when she saw his new wheels.

"There he comes from his house, driving in his little patrol car toward me. It was so cute. I just loved it. It looks just like my Tahoe," Wissmann said.

Torres took a photo with Wissmann that has been shared dozens of times on the Seguin Police Department's Facebook page.

SPD said it hopes to build more positive relationships like this in the community.

"The police department is your new family now," Wissmann told Torres.

She also encourages other residents to stop and say hello when they see an officer.

