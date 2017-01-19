Judge temporarily blocks Texas from ousting Planned Parenthood from Medicaid

plannedparenthood2 (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary order that blocks Texas officials from removing Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks did not rule on the case after a three-day hearing, instead requesting lawyers from both sides send him their proposed findings and portions of the secretly recorded video taken by anti-abortion activists that supports their case, and that they do so by Jan. 30. Sparks added he hoped to research and write an opinion by Feb. 21.

Texas is seeking to remove Planned Parenthood from the state's Medicaid program over those videos, which were taken in 2015. The heavily edited videos claimed to show Planned Parenthood officials profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research. The organization has denied wrongdoing, and investigations in 13 states did not result in criminal charges.

Planned Parenthood says it provides non-abortion services to around 11,000 low-income women in Texas every year through Medicaid. No Medicaid money is used for abortions.

Planned Parenthood was set to be removed as a provider on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Representatives from both sides tell KVUE they are confident Sparks will rule in their favor.

