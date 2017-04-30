Sara Perry, 25, and her two-year-old son hid in a hall closet as the twister rolled across Highway 69 and shredded her home which is southeast of town.

EMORY – An EF3 tornado with winds up to 165 miles an hour skipped across Rains County destroying homes in Emory on Saturday night, about 75 miles east of Dallas.



“We just hunkered down and we had a pillow. I stuck on top of us and squeezed tight,” she said.



The tornado damaged or destroyed at least 25 structures in the county after pushing north from Canton and Van Zandt County, said Jon Wedeking, Rains County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.



No one died, he added.



“He just lost everything and he’s trying to figure out why he’s alive,” said Dennis Threadgill about his brother Darrell, the only serious injury in Rains County.



The 49-year-old suffered 10 broken ribs, a punctured lung and multiple deep cuts on his arms and abdomen after his home was wiped from its foundation, said Dennis.



“He said he reached for the door and the door took off. He lunged for the couch just to hold on to something,” continued Dennis.



Bleeding and injured, Darrell Threadgill still went next door to rescue Sara and her son after the tornado passed.



Rains County does not need any more volunteers right now, said Wedeking. Cash donations are appreciated, he added, suggesting to contribute to Rains County Good Samaritans or Lake County Neighbors.



Volunteers brought chainsaws and tractors to clear roads and trees off homes, helping clean up a town that’s grateful it wasn’t any worse.

