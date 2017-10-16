North Texans say #MeToo

DALLAS -- It started with a celebrity tweet, that reverberated in North Texas, where thousands posted that they have been victims of sexual harassment and assault.

One of those women was Courtney Underwood, who was raped by her pastor at the age of 15. She's a survivor, and it fuels her work as an advocate for North Texas sexual assault victims through the SANE Initiative

"Anytime I've spoken publicly I've had so many people, women and men both, come up to me afterwards and talk about the fact that they'd been sexually assaulted and never talked about it before," she said.

Underwood has heard 'me too' for years. The rest of us saw it all over our timelines. The hashtag #MeToo started this weekend, following the allegations of sexual harassment by Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and statements from dozens of actresses who say they were his victims. Sunday afternoon, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted , asking that anyone who'd been harassed or assaulted post a simple #metoo on their social media account to show of how common it is. She's had 51,000 comments and counting.

"The power of this particular campaign, with it just being #MeToo, allows us to recognize sexual violence without necessarily saying clarify what happened, say exactly what happened," said Underwood.

Several of you shared your #MeToo's on our WFAA Facebook page . Others wrote they feel the topic is better suited for a therapist's office. Either way, it is rare that something affects Hollywood elites and North Texans alike. And Weinstein's case further proves, there's strength in numbers.

"I really think we're looking at a watershed," said Underwood. "The victims that have come forward, the people that have taken down primarily men in business that many felt untouchable, I think we're beginning to create a narrative in an open forum where women are beginning to speak up and be brave and fight back."

© 2017 WFAA-TV