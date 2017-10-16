Miley Cyrus in Cleburne? Fake car trouble story makes rounds on social media

CLEBURNE -- Maybe you saw it in your Facebook feed today, a story about pop star Miley Cyrus getting a helping hand after her car broke down in Cleburne.



It's a feel-good story that makes you smile, but is it true? No.



The story, posted by a hoax site, has been shared thousands of times. It claims the singer and star of The Voice was recently driving through Cleburne when she had car trouble. It even backs the story up with a quote.



"We were just leaving Cleburne when our car began to overheat," Cyrus supposedly said, adding that locals stopped to help her and then took her to lunch on Main Street.



"These people in Cleburne are the real deal. If I ever retire, I'm moving there!" Cyrus continues in the article.



WFAA looked into the claims and quickly discovered it's a classic case of fake news. The site, wky12.com, appears to be a local news site, but it is registered overseas in Panama. Buried in the site is a disclaimer indicating that it is satirical and that the stories it posts are not true.



Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain can back that up. He likely would have known of any Cyrus sighting.



"I have heard absolutely nothing to verify that Miley was in town or that she broke down," Cain said. "I think the extent of me seeing Miley is maybe a couple episodes of Hannah Montana when my boys were young."



It's proof that even good news can be fake, an attempt to pull in clicks and Facebook likes. Cyrus isn't the only celebrity to fall prey. According to Snopes, celebrity car trouble is a trope. Matthew McConaughey, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston have all supposedly been helped by locals in small towns across the country. Stories claim Bill Murray's car has broken down in more than a half dozen cities across the country, and even in the town of Toowoomba, Australia. Politifact says all of it is fake.



So no, Miley did not make a stop in Cleburne, but the mayor wants to know she is welcome anytime for a real visit.



"It wouldn't surprise me if something like that happened because our folks are friendly," said Cain. "If Miley is ever in Cleburne, just give me a call. We'll welcome her just like we welcome anybody else."

