CBP seizes marijuana hidden in key lime shipment

Marijuana bundled to look like limes seized at the Pharr International Bridge on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

PHARR, TEXAS - Customs and Border Protection officers located and seized nearly two tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of key limes at the Texas/Mexico border.

CBP said the seizure happened on Jan. 30 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility when a tractor-trailer was referred for secondary inspection. Non-intrusive imaging and a canine team located 34,764 packages from the shipment, with a total weight of approximately 3,947 pounds of marijuana.

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations estimated the marijuana had a street value around $790,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

A real key lime next to a "key lime" containing marijuana. More than 34,000 "limes" containing marijuana were seized by Customs and Border Protection in Pharr, Texas on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A peeled "key lime" containing marijuana. More than 34,000 "limes" containing marijuana were seized by Customs and Border Protection in Pharr, Texas on Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

