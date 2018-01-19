Man arrested in Wise County, 30 minutes after announcing candidacy for president

Courtesy: Kokesh 2020 via Star-Telegram

Little-known presidential candidate Adam Kokesh was arrested Tuesday in Wise County and remains in jail, a situation that Kokesh is calling a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

Kokesh, a Libertarian, was stopped twice on Tuesday, within 30 minutes of announcing his plans to run for president.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Kokesh’s recreational vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 81/287 near the U.S. 380 intersection.

Kokesh, 35, who resides in Ashfork, Ariz., recorded the first 28 minutes of the traffic stop with troopers eventually calling in a canine officer to search the exterior of the RV. A trooper then told Kokesh that the dog had signaled to troopers and he was told to turn off the camera.

“At this point and time the dog did alert so we’re going to a whole ’nother level,” the trooper said while Kokesh was recording.

