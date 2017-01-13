Legal tab for Paxton cases now over $500K

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Photo: WFAA)

COLLIN COUNTY -- The legal tab for the special prosecutors on the cases against Attorney General Ken Paxton now tops $510,000.

The three special prosecutors – Kent Schaffer, Brian Wice, and Nicole DeBorde – turned in new bills this week of about $205,000, according to invoices obtained Friday by WFAA.

Paxton was indicted in July 2015 on two first-degree felonies of securities fraud and one third-degree of failing to register with the state as an investment advisor.

Paxton, a McKinney Republican, is accused of asking others to invest in the McKinney-based tech startup Servergy, Inc. without disclosing that he was receiving a commission to do so. He is also accused of steering people to his investment adviser without registering as an investment advisor.

Paxton has called the charges against him “politically motivated.” He said that it's not a coincidence that the chief witness against him is a “political adversary.”

His trial is scheduled to start May 1. The latest bills cover the time period between December 2015 to the end of 2016.

The invoices showed Schaffer billed for about 221 hours during that time period. His total bill was $70,222.

Wice billed for 323 hours over that one-year period. His bill totaled $98,038.

DeBorde billed for a total of $37,000.

Collin County commissioners who have been upset at the high-priced legal fees are expected to discuss it at their meeting Jan. 23.

County Judge Keith Self has previously said that he was furious once he found out that Collin County State District Judge Scott Becker set a $300-an-hour rate when he appointed Schaffer and Wice in the spring of 2015.

The rate set by Becker far exceeds the normal fee schedule for that type of court case.

By state law, the special prosecutors would normally be paid at the same rate paid to defense attorneys in indigent cases involving first-degree felonies. The standard fee is $1,000 per case for pretrial work and $1,000 a day during the trial.

Wice and Schaffer have previously defended the legal bills. Wice said in a statement last year that the Paxton case was complex and that Self’s concern that special prosecutors were “fleecing” Collin County taxpayers “absurd” and “demonstrably false.”

(© 2017 WFAA)