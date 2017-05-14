Injuries reported in Parker County glider crash

Two people were injured when an experimental glider crashed Saturday evening in Parker County.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas -- Two people were injured when an experimental glider crashed Saturday evening in Parker County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the glider crashed off Tin Top Road north of the Hood County line.

The glider was reportedly performing touch and go’s when it crashed. There was substantial damage to the aircraft, according to the FAA.



