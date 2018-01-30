ICE arrests 86, including dozens in North Texas, during 3-day sting operation

Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 86 unauthorized immigrants, including many in North Texas, during a recent three-day sting operation that ended Thursday.

Three people were arrested in Fort Worth and Arlington, 11 in Dallas, two in Denton and one each in Grand Prairie, Garland and McKinney.

Other arrests were made in East Texas, the Texas Panhandle and 16 more in Oklahoma.

“This operation focused on targeting immigration fugitives and criminal aliens in North Texas and the state of Oklahoma, but we routinely conduct operations daily,” said Bret Bradford, field office director of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations for Dallas. “By removing criminal aliens from the streets, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by improving public safety.”

ICE reported that most of those arrested were from Latin America, including 55 from Mexico and 10 from Guatemala. Others came from El Salvador, Honduras, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Jordan, Laos, Liberia, Nigeria, Panama, Philippines and Zimbabwe.

Of the 86 arrested, 55 had criminal convictions and 82 were men, the agency stated. Twenty-one had re-entered the United States illegally after having been previously deported.

They ranged in age from 19 to 61.

In the Dallas area, a 37-year-old arrested from Guatemala is pending criminal prosecution on multiple counts related to continuously assaulting a child under 14.

A 57-year-old citizen of Bangladesh was also arrested in Dallas. He had entered the U.S. on a temporary visa in 1994 but was convicted in 2017 of manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine and sentenced to two years’ probation. He is in ICE custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.

