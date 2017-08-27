Hobby, Bush Airport closed until further notice

Two people gaze out from an airport terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport, watching a plane be serviced at a flight line. (Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: mark peterson)

HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport are closed until further notice due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Harvey.

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Harris County and life-threatening flooding is possible.

According to FlightAware, Bush will be closed until Monday at 12 p.m. and Hobby will be closed until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

All commercial flight operations have been stopped until further notice. IB/OB roads are closed due to flooding. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 27, 2017

All commercial operations at Hobby Airport have ceased until further notice. No flights in/out and roadways in/out are closed. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

