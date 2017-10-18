Harry Potter wizarding school in Texas?

Photo: Getty Images (Photo: Gareth Cattermole, 2012 Getty Images)

Calling all adult Harry Potter fans.

Potions and charms? Human flying lessons or defensive magic?

If those things tickle your fancy, the Worthwich School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is holding some three-day magical retreats later this month in central Texas.

Grab your invisibility cloak. Even though the school in the Harry Potter books is for children beginning at age 11, this school is only for those 21 or older — who are willing to pay around $400 per ticket.

Magical activities during the Oct. 27-29 event at the Parrie Haynes Ranch in Killeen include magical sports, herbology, magical creatures, divinations and more.

Students will immerse themselves in the Potter experience.

“1st year students will be sorted into their houses upon arrival to the school,” states the invitation from Worthwich, the home for misfit wizards. “Students will participate in a wand making class when they first arrive at Worthwich school.

“Your wand is yours to keep and will be used in magical classes throughout the weekend.”

For more information, go online to Eventbrite for the Worthwich Wizarding Weekend — A 3 day Magical Retreat by Faye Fearless.

And if you do go, just make sure to follow the rules.

Anyone who doesn’t can be removed from the house and given detention.

However, students are allowed to “BYO-potions (or) other adult beverages to enjoy,” the invitation states. “Please drink responsibly and ensure you are able to attend your morning magical classes.”

And they also may bring “a toad or an owl, which must have its own housing and food.”

