Guy Fieri coming to the State Fair of Texas

Do you love cooking and Guy Fieri? Dallasites get ready because the Food Network star is coming to the State Fair of Texas.

On October 11 at 4 p.m. Fieri will co-host Carnival's Kids BBQ challenge. Children from local 4-H organizations will go head-to-head recreating Fieri inspired BBQ dishes.

Local food and BBQ enthusiasts will judge the final dishes on presentation, creativity and taste. The winner will get a complimentary Carnival cruise.

