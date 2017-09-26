WFAA
Close

Guy Fieri coming to the State Fair of Texas

WFAA 2:04 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

Do you love cooking and Guy Fieri? Dallasites get ready because the Food Network star is coming to the State Fair of Texas.

On October 11 at 4 p.m. Fieri will co-host Carnival's Kids BBQ challenge. Children from local 4-H organizations will go head-to-head recreating Fieri inspired BBQ dishes.

Local food and BBQ enthusiasts will judge the final dishes on presentation, creativity and taste. The winner will get a complimentary Carnival cruise.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories