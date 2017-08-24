WFAA
Gov. Abbott declares State of Disaster for 30 Texas counties prior to Harvey landfall

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:28 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

HOUSTON - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall.

The preemptive State of Disaster declaration includes the following counties:

  • Aransas
  • Austin
  • Bee
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers
  • Colorado
  • Brazoria
  • DeWitt
  • Fayette
  • Fort Bend
  • Galveston
  • Goliad
  • Gonzales
  • Harris
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jim Wells
  • Karnes,
  • Kleberg
  • Lavaca
  • Liberty
  • Live Oak
  • Matagorda
  • Nueces
  • Refugio
  • San Patricio
  • Victoria
  • Waller
  • Wharton
  • Wilson 

On Wednesday, the governor also ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level as the possible storm approaches.

