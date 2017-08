Houston rescue during Harvey's flooding

WFAA's Todd Unger and Colleen Coyle have seen in Humble, Texas since Sunday afternoon.

Harvey has left many spots under 8 to 10 feet of water. Our crew witnessed many live rescues Sunday.

Good Samaritans took boats to pick up stranded residents, towed cars out of flood waters, and even pulled people out of submerged cars.

