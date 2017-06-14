WFAA
Staffer for Texas Rep. Williams shot at congressional baseball practice

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 8:36 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia -- Shots rang out during a baseball practice Wednesday for Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the five people shot, along with an unidentified staffer for Texas Representative Roger Williams.

The suspect is in custody.

Four Texas congressmen who were practicing for tomorrow's congressional baseball game, an annual tradition between Democrats and Republicans, are confirmed to be safe.

According to Abby Livingston with The Texas Tribune, Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. Mike Conaway have been reported safe.

North Texas Representatives Joe Barton and Roger Williams coach the team and have been confirmed safe as well.

Rep. Marc Veasey, who practices in Washington on the Democrats' team, tweeted about the incident, as did Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Rep. Steve Scalise shot, others injured at baseball field in Alexandria

