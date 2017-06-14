Staffer for Texas Rep. Williams shot at congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: A member of the Alexandria Police stands guard near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia -- Shots rang out during a baseball practice Wednesday for Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the five people shot, along with an unidentified staffer for Texas Representative Roger Williams.

The suspect is in custody.

Four Texas congressmen who were practicing for tomorrow's congressional baseball game, an annual tradition between Democrats and Republicans, are confirmed to be safe.

According to Abby Livingston with The Texas Tribune, Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. Mike Conaway have been reported safe.

North Texas Representatives Joe Barton and Roger Williams coach the team and have been confirmed safe as well.

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Rep. Marc Veasey, who practices in Washington on the Democrats' team, tweeted about the incident, as did Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

My thoughts & prayers are w/ @SteveScalise, congressional staffers, @CapitolPolice & our other colleagues who were attacked this morning. — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the tragic shooting in Alexandria, VA. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 14, 2017

