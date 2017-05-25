First-ever event to help find missing people in North Texas

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A first-ever event called "Missing In North Texas" asks families to provide information to help resolve long-term missing or unidentified persons cases.



"Donna Cloud was 19 years old, when she was last seen in Montgomery County, Texas," BJ Spamer said.



Spamer is the director of forensic and analytic services for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, based at the UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth. A program of the U.S. Department of Justice, it is a national database and resource center that helps resolve long-term missing and unidentified persons cases.



"If your life has not been touched by a missing loved one, you can never truly know what these families go through," Spamer says.

On June 4, NamUs is holding an event called "Missing in North Texas." It's a call-out to families to come and provide NamUs with information, photos, police reports, even DNA samples, to help resolve their missing person cases.

On a Thursday afternoon, Spamer is reading out loud the names and faces of the missing.

"Jason Huber was last seen in Collin County, Texas. He was 45 years old," Spamer said.

They are sons, daughters, moms and dads, who were last seen alive in the Lone Star State.

"In the state of Texas alone, we have over 950 active missing persons cases in NamUs right now," Spamer said.

About 200 of those missing people are from North Texas. People like retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers, who went missing from Quinlan this year, and Typhenie Johnson in Fort Worth, who's been missing since 2016. Her mother, Deb, spoke to WFAA months ago about her daughter's disappearance.

"Until you go through this, it's unimaginable pain you have to face," she said.

It's that pain NamUs is hoping to diminish.

"It's our way to ensure we are leaving no stone unturned," Spamer says. "We are searching for these missing persons in every way we can."

With that information, Spamer says they can update their database, enter new names and profiles, or scan the system to see if the missing are among the 1,400 unidentified Texans in their system.

Spamer says she hopes many families come out, but even if they can help just one family, she says she'll consider it a success.

The event is completely free. It'll be held Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1000 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth.

Click here for details on "Missing In North Texas"

