FEMA seeking Texas residents for Harvey recovery jobs

AUSTIN – Workers are needed from across the state to assist in the recovery effort from Hurricane Harvey.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is partnering with the state of Texas to hire administrative, logistical and technical jobs related to the recovery. Those hired will join recovery teams already in place, and recent job postings will pay $14-34 per hour.

FEMA and the state are looking for people to multiple positions including civil engineers, communication specialists, couriers, graphics specialists, nurses and crisis counselors. Those interested must register with the Texas Workforce Commission’s website.

FEMA added it will announce more jobs in the future.

