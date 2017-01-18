WFAA
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stops by the Fort Worth Stock Show

Ryan Osborne/Star-Telegram , WFAA 10:25 AM. CST January 18, 2017

FORT WORTH - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by the Stock Show on Tuesday night and got a personal tour of the grounds.

He even petted a calf.

The social media tycoon was Mayor Betsy Price’s first-row guest at the Bulls’ Night Out rodeo at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Zuckerberg was in the area this week, making his first stop on a journey to visit all 50 states this year.

