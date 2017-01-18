Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stops by the Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by the Stock Show on Tuesday night and got a personal tour of the grounds.
He even petted a calf.
The social media tycoon was Mayor Betsy Price’s first-row guest at the Bulls’ Night Out rodeo at the Will Rogers Coliseum.
Zuckerberg was in the area this week, making his first stop on a journey to visit all 50 states this year.
Rodeo time for @facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg with @MayorBetsyPrice at the FW Stock Show tonight @startelegram #facebook #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/Xzeue5byc5— Paul Moseley (@pmoseleyStarT) January 18, 2017
