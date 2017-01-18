Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stops by the Fort Worth Stock Show

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pets a calf at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Tuesday night. pmoseley@star-telegram.com Paul Moseley

FORT WORTH - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by the Stock Show on Tuesday night and got a personal tour of the grounds.

He even petted a calf.

The social media tycoon was Mayor Betsy Price’s first-row guest at the Bulls’ Night Out rodeo at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Zuckerberg was in the area this week, making his first stop on a journey to visit all 50 states this year.

Click here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.

(© 2017 WFAA)