A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Do you know the school bus laws in Texas? Those yellow buses are about to hit the streets again transporting our kiddos to and from school -- now may be the time to brush up on what the law says.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services has the following laws listed for Texas on their website:

If you approach a school bus from either direction and the bus is displaying alternately flashing red lights, you must stop

Do not pass the school bus until: the school bus has resumed motion, or you are signaled by the driver to proceed, or the red lights are no longer flashing

It isn’t necessary to stop when passing a school bus on a different road or when on a controlled-access highway where the bus is stopped in a loading zone and pedestrians aren’t permitted to cross

The Department of Public Safety website also illustrates the yield right-of-way to school buses.

Drivers who violate the law could face fines as much as $1,250.

Texas law also prohibits use of cell phones or other hand-held devices in school zones. Fines range from $200 to $500.

To take a look at the varying laws in other states, click here.

