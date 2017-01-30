Dallas rep to Gov. Abbott: Denounce Trump's immigration ban

U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - A Democratic state representative from Dallas is urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott to denounce President Donald Trump’s immigration put in place over the weekend.

State Rep. Eric Johnson wrote in a letter to the governor that the ban is “poorly constructed, fails to address the most significant threats to national security, and threatens the civil and human rights of thousands of innocent refugees.”

Trump on Friday signed a sweeping executive order preventing refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Green card holders and permanent U.S. residents, however, were among the many detained at airports across the country. The White House on Sunday said the immigration order doesn’t affect green card holders.

Trump tweeted Monday that “only 109 of 325,000” were held at U.S. airports, and that a Delta computer outage was at least partially to blame.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Nine travelers were held at DFW Airport. There has been no official word on a total number of detainees at U.S. airports.

Reports indicate no one was being detained as of Monday. At least 280 Delta flights were canceled Sunday and Monday due to an outage.

A statement posted online by Trump’s office says the order is “not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.” Rep. Johnson’s letter calls Trump’s order a “thinly veiled first step towards fulfilling his campaign promise” of banning Muslims from entering the U.S.

Abbott withdrew Texas from the nation’s refugee resettlement program in September of 2016, citing security concerns. Johnson’s letter cites “stringent” screening for refugees trying to resettle in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of State’s website says the average resettlement processing time is eight to 10 months but that it can take longer.

“If additional security measures are necessary, I firmly believe those can be implemented in ways that do not ban refugees from certain countries altogether,” the letter reads. “Charity and national security do not have to be mutually exclusive.”

Johnson concluded his letter by asking the governor to denounce Trump’s most recent action on immigration in his “State of the State” address, which is set for Tuesday.

