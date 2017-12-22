Convicted poacher ordered to spend hunting season weekends in jail

John Drinnon with a deer he confessed to poaching. (Photo: © Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas – A North Texas man who pleaded guilty to poaching in October has been sentenced to spend every weekend of hunting season in jail for the next five years.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said John Drinnon, 34, of Whitesboro, was also sentenced to five years of probation and more than $18,000 in restitution for killing a 19-point buck while trespassing on private property. TPWD says Drinnon must report to the Grayson County Jail each weekend of deer season, beginning Dec. 30, 2017, for five years – the full term of his deferred judgment period. He is also prohibited from purchasing a hunting license while on probation.

According to TPWD, Drinnon told them in December 2016 that he killed the buck on public hunting land in Oklahoma. After an investigation, Drinnon confessed to shooting the buck in Grayson County from a public roadway with a rifle.

