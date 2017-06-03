American flight headed to D/FW veers off runway in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - An American Airlines plane headed to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport veered off a runway as it began its takeoff at about 9:40 a.m. at the San Antonio International Airport.

Flight 2412 got stuck in the mud, where passengers were forced to exit via stairs.

There were no reports of injuries, according to Lynn Lunsford, a spokeswoman with the FAA.

Flights were suspended at the airport as crews worked to remove the stuck plane.

