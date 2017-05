Abbott signs improper teacher-student relationships law

Empty classroom (Photo: GlobalStock, Joshua Hodge Photography)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a crackdown on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students.



The measure requires principals and superintendents to report inappropriate teacher-student relationships or face jail time and fines up to $10,000. The teacher's family could also lose access to the teacher's pension.



It further mandates that a teacher automatically lose his or her license if he or she has to register as a sex offender.



Teachers would also get training on how to properly handle personal boundaries and relationships with students.



The Texas Education Agency in 2016 opened 220-plus investigations involving inappropriate teacher-student relationships.



Abbott signed the bill Thursday during a ceremony in his office at the state Capitol saying, "Texas will protect its children from sexual predators in our classrooms."

© 2017 WFAA-TV