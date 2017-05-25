WFAA
Abbott signs improper teacher-student relationships law

Associated Press , WFAA 4:32 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a crackdown on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students.

The measure requires principals and superintendents to report inappropriate teacher-student relationships or face jail time and fines up to $10,000. The teacher's family could also lose access to the teacher's pension.

It further mandates that a teacher automatically lose his or her license if he or she has to register as a sex offender.

Teachers would also get training on how to properly handle personal boundaries and relationships with students.

The Texas Education Agency in 2016 opened 220-plus investigations involving inappropriate teacher-student relationships.

Abbott signed the bill Thursday during a ceremony in his office at the state Capitol saying, "Texas will protect its children from sexual predators in our classrooms."

