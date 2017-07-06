Abbott makes statewide call to stand with law enforcement on July 7

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a call statewide call to stand with law enforcement officers on the anniversary of an ambush-style attack that took the lives of five Dallas officers.

Law enforcement officers statewide are being asked to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute at 10 a.m. Friday. Officers will line the north drive of the Capitol in Austin at that time, with their lights turned on.

“Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation,” Gov. Abbott said in a release. “It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated.

“I ask that all Texans come together to show our appreciation for those who keep us safe.”

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on U.S. law enforcement since September 11, 2001. Officers Brent Thompson, Michael Krohl, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa and Lorne Ahrens were killed.

A funeral for San Antonio officer Miguel Moreno, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last week, will also be held Friday. Abbott is expected to speak at the service.

Some Dallas officers are headed south to assist with calls for service Friday, while the San Antonio Police Department attends Moreno’s funeral.

Some Dallas officers are headed south to assist with calls for service Friday, while the San Antonio Police Department attends Moreno's funeral.

Officers from departments nationwide descended on Dallas for the same reason in the wake of last year’s attack, while Dallas officers attended the five memorial services for their fallen comrades.

In April, lawmakers tentatively passed a measure that would make July 7 "Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day" in Texas.

