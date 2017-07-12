Abbott expected to announce re-election bid Friday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott participates in a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24, 2017 at the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to officially declare his candidacy for re-election Friday.

In January, Abbott said he would seek a second term as governor and that he would make the official announcement this summer.

A media bulletin from the governor’s office Wednesday said he would make a campaign announcement July 14 in San Antonio, where Abbott announced his first gubernatorial run.

Abbott, a Duncanville High School grad, remains the most popular politician in the state according to the most recent poll by the Texas Tribune and the University of Texas. Forty-five percent of voters approved of Abbott, according to poll results released last month.

Friday’s announcement is expected at 3 p.m. at Sunset Station in San Antonio.

