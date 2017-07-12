Abbott expected to announce re-election bid Friday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to officially declare his candidacy for re-election Friday.
In January, Abbott said he would seek a second term as governor and that he would make the official announcement this summer.
A media bulletin from the governor’s office Wednesday said he would make a campaign announcement July 14 in San Antonio, where Abbott announced his first gubernatorial run.
Abbott, a Duncanville High School grad, remains the most popular politician in the state according to the most recent poll by the Texas Tribune and the University of Texas. Forty-five percent of voters approved of Abbott, according to poll results released last month.
Friday’s announcement is expected at 3 p.m. at Sunset Station in San Antonio.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs