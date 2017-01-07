3 Southeast Texas men missing on coastal hunting trip

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PALACIOS, Texas -- The Coast Guard and state authorities are searching for three men who failed to return from a duck hunting trip in waters near Matagorda Bay between Port Lavaca and Palacios.



The Coast Guard says the three were to launch their 17-foot flat-bottomed boat about 4 a.m. Friday but did not return as expected later in the day. A girlfriend of one of the men called the Coast Guard in Corpus Christi Friday evening to report them overdue.



They've been identified as three Southeast Texas men: Starett Burke, of Wallisville; Spencer Hall, of Mont Belvieu; and Chris Ruckman, of Dayton.



A Coast Guard helicopter and plane have been involved in the search, along with land and boat teams from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

