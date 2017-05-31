Gov. Abbott to sign CPS reform bills

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to finalize legislation to reform the state’s child welfare system Wednesday.

A handful of bills regarding CPS made their way through the Texas Legislature during the session and are awaiting the governor’s signature. House Bills 4, 5, 7 and Senate Bill 11 are expected to be signed into law.

Many people in Texas have been pushing for an overhaul of foster care and Child Protective Services after several cases were found to be mismanaged. In extreme instances, a few of those cases resulted in the child’s death. CPS workers have testified that they are over-burdened with cases and more recruitment is needed.

With Abbott’s signatures on the bills, CPS will have greater flexibility to place more children with relatives and move toward a community-based system. CPS will also get more funding to address the staffing issues.

