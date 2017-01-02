Texas State Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez (Photo: WFAA)

Communities throughout Texas continue to be wary of New Year’s Eve celebrations where culture, tradition, and outright stupidity lead people to fire loaded guns into the air.



Just ask a state lawmaker in Weslaco who just had a bullet removed from his skull.



Monday afternoon I reached State Representative Armando Martinez at his home in Weslaco shortly after he'd been released from the hospital. Doctors had just removed a .223 caliber bullet from the top left of his skull. It was lodged in his skull, penetrated the dura – the outer lining of the brain – and was pressing on the outside of his brain. It happened just after midnight New Year’s Eve when he and his family were celebrating with legal fireworks.



“My wife came over, gave me a hug and a kiss, wished me a happy New Year and right after that, I was struck. Felt like a sledgehammer hit me right over the head," Martinez said.



He went to the nearest hospital but was transported by ambulance to a more advanced facility where a trauma surgeon and neurosurgeon removed the projectile. Martinez doesn't know where the bullet came from. But he says police now have it as evidence and will trace it if they can.



"First of all, do not shoot any type of weapons into the air. What goes up must come down,” he warned.



True. Just ask Milani Arguelles in the North Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.



"My first thought was, that's obviously a bullet hole in my roof, in my house,” Arguelles said.



The hole is in her bathroom ceiling. She found the bullet rolling around on her bedroom wood floor.

She and her family were celebrating the new year indoors, thinking that at least inside they would be OK.



"You think there's some safety. Oh, I'm inside the house at least I'm safe. But not even, that's not even true. You're not even safe inside the house."



The numbers from Dallas police make you question your safety too. There were 275 reports of random gunfire New Year's Eve from 10 p.m. to midnight. Another 436 random gunfire incidents were reported midnight to 2 a.m. – a total of 711 calls to Dallas Police of people celebrating by firing guns into the air.



"Find another way. There's another way to have fun. There's other things to do to celebrate and bring in the new year that aren't going to damage property or people,” said Arguelles.



Armando Martinez obviously agrees and says his staff is already researching potential legislation to discourage people from doing something so dangerous.



"The good thing is I'm feeling great. And hopefully this is something we can do and bring awareness to people in the state and make sure that nobody else gets injured," Martinez said.

