FOLLOW LIVE: Texas House debating 'sanctuary cities' bill Wednesday

AUSTIN - Members of the Texas House of Representatives are in for a lengthy -- and heated -- debate Wednesday as they take up Senate bill 4, a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities."

SB 4 would require all law enforcement to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, which are voluntary requests to hold someone while their immigration status is investigated. Under the House version of the bill, only people who are arrested can be asked about their status.

Supporters said the bill is about enforcing the rule of law and ensuring jails across the state all follow the same rules. But people across the state have protested SB 4, saying it will cause even more distrust between the police and the immigrant community.

Many believe this could lead to a decrease in reports of violent crime, and even a drop in economic activity.

"I've been told by several representatives, 'Don't worry about this, this is only going to effect arrested people.' And I feel like, to me, that sounds similar to what we're hearing at the national level, where we're being told undocumented students, like myself, don't have anything to worry about, but we know that's far from the truth," said Karla Perez with United We Dream.

Students from the organization, United We Dream, went door to door to representatives offices Tuesday passing out "Special Reports" with headlines they believe will become a reality if the bill passes.

The bill does allow law enforcement on college campuses to ask about a student's immigration status if that student is arrested. There will likely be an amendment filed aimed at changing that.

In fact, insiders said House Democrats have more than 100 amendments ready to file during the debate.

It all begins at 9 a.m.

