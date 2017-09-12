Texas Cares Supply Drive benefits Hurricane Harvey survivors

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, WFAA is working with the Salvation Army to collect, transport, store and distribute supplies to survivors in Houston and Beaumont.
On Friday, September 15, WFAA will be hosting a local supply collection at the following Tom Thumb locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Tom Thumb
4000 William D. Tate @ Hwy 121
Grapevine, Texas 76051
Tom Thumb
5809 East Lovers Lane @ Greenville
Dallas, Texas 75206
Mayflower Transit will be on-site to help load and then transport donated supplies to East Texas. Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is donating fuel for the trucks.
We will be collecting brand new cleaning supplies, baby supplies and non-perishable canned goods. Accepted donations include:
Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups
Baby wipes
Baby formula (powder only)
Baby clothing detergent (powder only)
Baby lotion
Baby powder
Baby bottles
Diaper-rash ointment
Cotton Swabs
First aid kits
Gentle baby soap
Non-perishable baby food
Non-perishable canned goods
Sponges
Paper Towels
Toilet Bowl Brushes
Toilet Bowl Plungers
Brooms
Mops
Dish Towels
Garbage Bags
Due to transportation restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted.
Aerosol cans
Ammonia
Ammunition
Car batteries
Charcoal/lighter fluid
Charged scuba tanks
Chemistry sets
Cleaning solvents
Darkroom chemicals
Fertilizer
Fire extinguishers
Fireworks
Fuels/oils
Household batteries
Kerosene
Liquid bleach
Loaded guns
Matches
Nail polish/remover
Paint thinners
Paints/varnishes
Pesticides
Poisons
Pool chemicals
Propane tanks
Rubbing alcohol
Sterno fuel
Weed killer
“The support for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts from North Texas has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Mike Devlin, General Manager / WFAA. “I am incredibly proud of our company’s efforts to raise more than $3,000,000 to benefit The American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. We are now proud to partner with The Salvation Army, Mayflower Transit, and Pilot Flying J as we continue to serve the greater good.”
“Getting people back into their own homes, schools, and communities is a real measure of success after an emergency on the scale of Hurricane Harvey,” said Major Kent Davis, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Houston. “We’re glad to have found creative partners in TEGNA, Unigroup and Pilot Flying J, in getting the right supplies to those impacted so they can return to a normal life as soon as possible.”
“Our entire organization has been inspired to see the first steps toward recovery in Houston and Beaumont,” said United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit Chief Operating Officer Casey Ellis. “We are pleased to be part of the effort to deliver these supplies and help these communities get re-established.”
“Fueling the trucks’ journey to deliver supplies to Houston is a privilege,” Pilot Flying J Director of Giving Back Will Haslam said. “With travel centers in Southeast Texas, Houston is among the hometowns where our guests and team members live and work. We are honored to help by partnering with The Salvation Army, Mayflower Transit and WFAA”
